CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Alcazar updated with six airbags as standard

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    12,083 Views
    Hyundai Alcazar updated with six airbags as standard
    • Alcazar joins the range of Hyundai cars to get six airbags across the range
    • Hyundai becomes the first OEM in India to offer this feature for all its cars

    Hyundai recently announced a revision in the safety feature list for all its cars sold in India, where all variants are now equipped with six airbags. The latest among the list to get this update were the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the Venue, and this has now been extended to the Alcazar.

    The Hyundai Alcazar, which was previously available with only two airbags in the some variants, now comes equipped with six airbags across the variant matrix. With this update, Hyundai has become the first automobile brand in India to offer six airbags across all its cars as a standard feature.

    Last month, Hyundai revealed that the new-gen Verna scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The carmaker is also expected to line up a few more cars for the Bharat NCAP crash tests, the results of which are likely to be revealed starting 15 December, 2023.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Rs. 16.77 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors and JLR to share platforms; will spawn premium EVs

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Alcazar Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8260 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7621 Views
    48 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.26 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Mercedes-Benz GLE
    Rs. 96.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd NOV
    BMW X4 M40i
    BMW X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th OCT
    Tata Safari
    Tata Safari
    Rs. 16.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th OCT
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Renault New Duster
    Renault New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Nov 2023Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 19.82 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 20.92 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 19.39 Lakh
    PuneRs. 19.92 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 20.68 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 18.93 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 20.36 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 19.51 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 18.49 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Korea Drive Review
    By CarWale Team28 Jun 2019
    8260 Views
    28 Likes
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    By CarWale Team11 Jul 2019
    7621 Views
    48 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Alcazar updated with six airbags as standard