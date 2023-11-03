Hyundai Alcazar updated with six airbags as standard

Alcazar joins the range of Hyundai cars to get six airbags across the range

Hyundai becomes the first OEM in India to offer this feature for all its cars

Hyundai recently announced a revision in the safety feature list for all its cars sold in India, where all variants are now equipped with six airbags. The latest among the list to get this update were the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the Venue, and this has now been extended to the Alcazar.

The Hyundai Alcazar, which was previously available with only two airbags in the some variants, now comes equipped with six airbags across the variant matrix. With this update, Hyundai has become the first automobile brand in India to offer six airbags across all its cars as a standard feature.

Last month, Hyundai revealed that the new-gen Verna scored a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The carmaker is also expected to line up a few more cars for the Bharat NCAP crash tests, the results of which are likely to be revealed starting 15 December, 2023.