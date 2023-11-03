CarWale
    Tata Motors and JLR to share platforms; will spawn premium EVs

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Motors and JLR to share platforms; will spawn premium EVs
    • Tata EVs to make use of EMA platform
    • JLR’s mid-sized electric SUVs based on the platform to be launched from 2025

    Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) and JaguarLand Rover (JLR) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU is applicable for the licensing of JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform for a royalty fee. This is for the development of Tata’s premium pure electric vehicle series called Avinya. Tata and Jaguar Land Rover will also enter into an Engineering Services Agreement (ESA) to support TPEM’s change content requirements for the first vehicle development.

    JLR’s EMA platform will underpin its next generation of pure electric mid-sized SUVs for international markets, with launches set to start in 2025. According to the brand, this platform is optimised for native BEV proportions to maximise interior space, comfort, and vision, along with advanced electrical and electronic (E&E) architecture, connectivity, software, and over-the-air capability.

    Back in 2022, Tata Motors showcased the Avinya concept, with a launch scheduled to take place in 2025. The model is said to return a range of 500km in a single, full charge and can be charged from 0-100 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

    Tata Motors added that the access to JLR’s EMA platform will help accelerate its entry into the high-end EV segment while reducing development cycle time and costs. The E&E architecture is capable of going to L2+ autonomy. It will accelerate the adoption of Software Over the Air (SOTA), Features Over the Air (FOTA), safety (5-star Euro NCAP), and ultrafast charging technologies for high-performance vehicles. For the uninitiated, the Harrier and Safari top hats were developed off JLR’s D8 platform.

    Tata Avinya Image
    Tata Avinya
    Rs. 30.00 - 60.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto witnessing the highest demand for top-spec variant

