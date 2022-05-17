Tata Motors trademarks four new names; new EVs coming soon?

- Tata Motors recently trademarked Curvv and Sliq

- The company unveiled the Curvv and Avinya EV concepts earlier this year

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) has been witnessing a busy timeline since the past few months. The company began by unveiling the Curvv EV concept, followed by the Anivya EV concept, and the launch of its most recent product, the Nexon EV Max, details of which are available here.

Parent company Tata Motors has now registered trademarks for four new names, which could be reserved for its upcoming EVs. The carmaker has registered names including Auroar, Bovita, Styzor, and Xiomara.

While the Indian automaker has not revealed any details regarding these names or any upcoming models, we expect the new trademarked names to arrive in the form of EVs under the brand’s Gen 2 EV architecture along with the Curvv EV or with the Gen 3 EV architecture that will underpin the production-ready Avinya. To know more about the latter, you can read our first look review here.