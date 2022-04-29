CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Avinya concept unveiled; to be launched in India by 2025

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    16,077 Views
    Tata Avinya concept unveiled; to be launched in India by 2025

    - The Tata Avinya concept is based on the brand’s Gen 3 architecture

    - The model is claimed to return a range of 500kms with a charging time of 30 minutes

    Tata Motors-owned Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) has unveiled the Avinya concept. The pure electric vehicle, according to Tata, which is based on the brand Gen 3 architecture, is derived from the Sanskrit language where Avinya stands for innovation.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Inspired by a Catamaran, The Tata Avinya concept is said to combine the versatility of an SUV and the roominess of an MPV. Upfront, the model features big DRLs on either side, culminating in the Tata logo at the centre. The body-coloured bumper will be contrasted by two-piece black inserts that mimic a grille. 

    Front View

    On either side, the Tata Avinya concept gets butterfly doors, cameras that act as ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars and roof that gives a floating roof design, large alloy wheels, a set of LED tail lights, and an LED light bar running the length of the tail-gate. The latter receives a dual-tone finish, while the bumper features a black diffuser.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the Tata Avinya concept features a dual-tone beige and brown interior theme, a panoramic sunroof, a two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with a floating instrument console, a soundbar positioned in the middle of the dashboard, speakers mounted on the side of the front seats for the second-row passengers, and an aroma diffuser on the centre console.

    Front Row Seats

    Details regarding the powertrain of the Tata Avinya concept remain scarce, although the company has revealed that the model will have a minimum range of 500kms that can be charged in less than 30 minutes. The production-ready version of the Avinya will be introduced by 2025.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.64 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Magenta to set up subsidised home EV chargers in Delhi

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32398 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City eHEV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Honda City eHEV

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.87 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.55 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.83 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.65 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.58 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.64 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32398 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Avinya concept unveiled; to be launched in India by 2025