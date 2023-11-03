CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto witnessing the highest demand for top-spec variant

    Desirazu Venkat

    • Available in three variants
    • Launched in July 2023

    Maruti’s new flagship car, the Invicto, is seeing the highest demand in its top-spec variant, playing exactly into the strategy that the automaker had set out for this vehicle. The top version of the Invicto family is the Alpha Plus model, currently priced at Rs. 28.42 lakh and only available in the seven-seat guise.

    The automaker has also revealed that it is getting a supply of 500-700 units of the premium MPV from Toyota every month and is currently sitting on 5,000 pending orders with an 8-10 month waiting period. In contrast, for the last two months, Toyota has stopped bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants of the Hycross and is sitting on a 15-month waiting period.

    Launched in July 2023, the Invicto is Maruti Suzuki’s new flagship SUV and is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross topping out at the latter’s ZX variant. It is offered only with the 2.0-litre hybrid petrol that is mated to an eCVT powering the front wheels.

