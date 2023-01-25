Tata Avinya EV concept showcased – Now in pictures

Tata Motors showcased the Avinya EV concept at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023. The name ‘Avinya’ is reportedly derived from the Sanskrit language, where its stands for ‘Innovation’. The electric concept was last showcased in April 2022.

Let's take a look at the Avinya EV concept pictures from the unveiling event.

The rectangle-shaped design on the front bumper is complemented by two U-shaped louvres and sleek LED DRLs that run the width of the bonnet.

The Avinya EV concept gets sporty detailing and combines the character of an SUV, MPV, and a hatchback.

The side profile is highlighted by L-shaped black inserts on the doors, low and flat black roofline, and swirl-shaped seven-spoke alloy wheels.

The rear section is highlighted by a boot-lid mounted light strip which enhances its sporty character.

The model showcased in India last year featured a light beige and tan colour theme all around the cabin.

Photos by - Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi