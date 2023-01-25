CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG - Now in pictures

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG - Now in pictures

    Maruti Suzuki showcased the much-awaited CNG-powered vehicle, the Brezza CNG at the Auto Expo 2023 held in Delhi. It was long speculated and finally, we got to see it in flesh at the expo alongside the Brezza Matte edition. Few cosmetic changes have been made to distinguish it from the petrol-only model. Here is an image gallery of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Front Three Quarter

    The display unit was finished in Matte Blue colour, which is new for the Brezza model apart from its existing Exuberant Blue colour.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    Other than the paint scheme, the overall design remains identical to the existing model with the same front fascia.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rear View

    Another distinguishing factor is the CNG sticker on the front and rear windshield.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Side View

    The Brezza CNG will make use of the same 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder petrol engine found in Ertiga CNG. This engine is capable of producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. And in the CNG mode, it can deliver 87bhp and 121Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Rear View

    With the 60 litres of CNG tank on board, the expected fuel efficiency of the Brezza CNG is around 26km/kg.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dashboard

    On the inside, the dashboard now gets a wooden finish with dark interiors and upholstery.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dashboard

    It also comes equipped with a seven-inch floating infotainment system and a fuel switch button on the right of the engine start/stop button.

    The Brezza CNG is expected to be available in four trim levels, including LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.

    Photo credits: Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi.

