CarWale
    Honda Elevate debuts in Japan as new WR-V

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    398 Views
    Honda Elevate debuts in Japan as new WR-V
    • Misses out on sunroof and other features
    • Powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine

    The Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the WR-V, a rebadged-Elevate SUV in its home country. The new-gen WR-V for Japan is different from what is being sold in Malaysia. It is based on the India-spec Elevate and carries identical design language and powertrain options.

    On the outside, the WR-V gets a raised bonnet with a wide mesh grille, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps, and squared-off wheel arches with 17-inch alloy wheels. It will be made available in Japan in three variants, namely, X, Z, and Z+ across five colour options.

    Dashboard

    In terms of features, the new WR-V misses out on an electrically adjustable sunroof and wireless charger. However, the SUV will come loaded with a different touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, Honda Sensing ADAS suite, lane watch camera, steering mounted controls, cruise control, rear aircon vents, and reverse parking camera with sensors.

    Mechanically, the Japanese SUV will be powered by the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated only to a CVT gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Notably, in India, the Elevate comes equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox as well.

