Mahindra XUV700 with captain seats details leaked; to get new features?

XUV700 with captain seats could arrive in the form of new variants

Expected to get new features including an auto-dimming IRVM

The Mahindra XUV700 is currently offered in two seating layouts – five and seven-seat. The model, according to leaked data, could soon be introduced in the six-seat layout with additional features.

As seen in the leaked image, the XUV700 could soon be offered in new variants having captain seats in the second row. Another image further reveals that these variants could get a new feature in the form of an auto-dimming IRVM. A few sources have also hinted at ventilated seats for the model, although this remains unconfirmed at the moment.

Apart from the new features and the seating layout, we expect the Mahindra XUV700 to remain unchanged. It will continue to be offered with a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, both paired with six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

