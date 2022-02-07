Skoda Slavia arrives at dealerships in India ahead of launch

- Skoda Auto India has commenced pre-bookings for the Slavia sedan

- Test drives, deliveries, and price announcement will take place in early March

The Skoda Slavia has begun arriving at local dealerships across the country ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the first half of March 2022. The company has revealed that the test drives and deliveries of the model will begin early next month. Pre-bookings for the spiritual successor to the Slavia have commenced, details of which are available here.

The Slavia is Skoda’s second vehicle based on MQB-A0-IN platform after the Kushaq compact SUV that was introduced in July 2021. The sedan will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit. To read our first look review of the Slavia, click here.

In terms of features, the new Skoda Slavia will get projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lights, the signature butterfly grille with black slats and a chrome surround, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, two-piece LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot-lid, and a rear bumper with a black insert, reflectors and a chrome strip.

Inside, the 2022 Skoda Slavia will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SmartLink connectivity, a fully-digital instrument console, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, climate control, an electric sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, cruise control, six airbags, TPMS, and a dual-tone interior theme. To read the variant details and colours options of the Slavia, click here.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Slavia is the second jewel for Skoda Auto India under the 2.0 project. This sedan will strengthen our position in this dynamic market, and also re-energise and revive the premium mid-size sedan segment. With the Slavia, we are confident of putting the love back into sedans. This gorgeous car is now just one step away from our customers. This occasion is momentous also because the Slavia name is the advent of a new legacy for Skoda Auto in India, as well as on a global scale.”