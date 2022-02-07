Mahindra Bolero now offers dual front airbags as standard

- Dual front airbags now come as standard

- Changes limited to the new safety feature updates

India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has silently updated the Bolero with dual front airbags to comply with the latest norms. Until now the SUV offered a single driver airbag, while this time around dual front airbags have become a part of the standard safety equipment list. The additional safety feature list includes ABS, seat belt reminder, co-driver occupant detection system, and reverse parking sensors. Changes are limited to the addition of dual-front airbags.

The Mahindra Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 75bhp at 3,600rpm and 210Nm at 1,600rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Over the years, the Bolero has been a volume generating model for the country, particularly being a popular choice in the rural markets. However, it is to be noted that the sales for Bolero dropped by 54 per cent last month and it was outsold by the newer lot which includes the Thar, XUV300, and the XUV700.