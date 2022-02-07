CarWale
    Tata Tigor CNG driven — Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    247 Views
    Tata Tigor CNG driven — Now in pictures

    The petrol and diesel price hikes in the last few years have led car buyers to look at other options including CNG. Hence, the CNG segment is witnessing steep growth. Subsequently, Tata Motors has smartly chosen two models — Tiago and Tigor, to be offered with factory-fitted CNG. We recently drove the Tigor compact sedan and here are the pictures from its first drive.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Design-wise, it's the same but the carmaker has added a new electric red colour and a small 'CNG' badge to differentiate it from the regular petrol compact sedan.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Look closely, and you'll see this one rides on 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. On the other hand, the top-spec petrol version on which it is based gets 15-inch alloys.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the design and layout are pretty much the same with just the addition of a CNG button on the dashboard and an additional CNG fuel gauge in the instrument cluster itself.

    Tata Tigor Second Row Seats

    Even the second row is unchanged with the same backrest angle for the seat. Even the space remains unaffected as no alterations have been made to accommodate the CNG kit.

    Bootspace

    That said, the incorporation of the CNG kit in the boot has eaten up some space. But since this is a sedan, there's still some space to put in your bags.

    Engine Shot

    This newly launched Tigor CNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that comes in the standard vehicles but has been re-tuned to support the CNG fuelling. 

    Gear Selector Dial

    On the transmission front, it is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It's the same even in the Tiago hatchback and this Tata duo are rated at 73bhp of power and 95Nm of torque.

    Instrument Cluster

    Yes, the power output is slightly lower than the conventionally fuelled cars. Still, the car will add up to 300km of range as claimed by Tata Motors with the mileage at 26.49km/kg.

    Front Passenger under-seat Storage Compartment

    Another advantage for owners is that it's covered by safety checks assured by Tata and these i-CNG cars also come with a seamless shifting of fuel modes from petrol to CNG and vice-versa.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    There are three variants of Tigor i-CNG, and are priced at Rs 7.69 lakh for the entry-level trim, Rs 8.29 lakh for the mid-spec, and Rs 8.41 lakh for the top-of-the-line version boasting quite a lot of equipment.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Tigor Image
    Tata Tigor
    ₹ 5.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero now offers dual front airbags as standard

    Tata Tigor Gallery

