2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno variant details leaked ahead of official launch

- Likely to be offered across four variants

- Expected to be available in six colours

Maruti Suzuki commenced the bookings of the 2022 Baleno yesterday for Rs 11,000. Now, ahead of the official launch that is expected to take place sometime in the second half of this month, the variant details of the new Baleno have leaked on the web. The updated Baleno will be offered in four variants and six exterior shades.

As per the leaked document that has surfaced on the internet, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be available in the existing variants that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. While the five-speed manual will be standard across all the trims, the automatic transmission is likely to be offered in the latter three variants only. If rumours are to be believed, the CVT gearbox could be replaced by an AMT unit.

Besides this, Maruti Suzuki has renamed the colour palette of the hatchback. The new Baleno could be available in six monotone paint schemes – Celestial Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, and Luxe Beige. To know more about the upcoming Baleno, click here.

Mechanically, the 1.2-litre petrol engine of the refreshed Maruti Suzuki Baleno will also receive an enhancement. The petrol motor will be equipped with an idle start/stop function that was introduced on the Swift in the previous year. The power output figures are also likely to be tweaked and will be known in the coming weeks.

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo.

