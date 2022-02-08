Skoda Kushaq Style variant with dual airbags discontinued

- The Kushaq Style variant is now available only with six airbags

- All other variants of the model get two airbags as standard

Skoda India has discreetly discontinued the Kushaq Style variant that was equipped with two airbags. The compact SUV, which was launched in India in June last year, received a safety feature rejig in September, details of which are available here.

With the discontinuation of the Skoda Kushaq Style variant equipped with two airbags, the variant is now available only with the option of six airbags. All other variants of the model, including Active and Ambition, are offered only with dual airbags as standard. This revision for the Kushaq will be applicable for all MY22 units. The model recently got a feature revision due to the semi-conductor chip shortage, and you can read all about it here.

The Skoda Kushaq is offered in three variants across five colours, and the variant-wise features of the model can be read here. Powertrain options include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. We have driven the Kushaq and you can read our review here.