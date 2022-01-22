CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Skoda Kushaq gets a feature rejig

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    736 Views
    Skoda Kushaq gets a feature rejig

    - Auto-folding mirrors omitted from all variants

    - Prices of Skoda Kushaq hiked by up to Rs 29,000 from January 20222

    Skoda Car India has discreetly rejigged the feature list of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. Earlier this month, the carmaker hiked the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 29,000. Now, as per the updated brochure, the Kushaq misses out on auto-folding ORVMs on all the trims. The development was also confirmed by Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India on the social media platform. As per the statement, the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors was attributed to the decision taken. 

    Skoda Kushaq Outer Rear View Mirror ORVM Controls

    Besides this, the Skoda Kushaq continues to be offered with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rearview camera. The Kushaq can be had in Active, Ambition, and Style trims and to know the variant-wise features, click here

    Skoda Kushaq Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Skoda Kushaq is a petrol SUV and can be had with 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre TSI motor puts out 148bhp and 250Nm torque and is linked to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit with paddle shifters. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Toyota Land Cruiser waiting period stretches up to four years in Japan

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Skoda Kushaq Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4953 Views
    5 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • skoda-cars
    • other brands
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Skoda-Cars

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.81 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.04 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.21 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.97 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Skoda Octavia RS 360
    youtube-icon

    Skoda Octavia RS 360

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4953 Views
    5 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Skoda Kushaq gets a feature rejig