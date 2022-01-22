Skoda Kushaq gets a feature rejig

- Auto-folding mirrors omitted from all variants

- Prices of Skoda Kushaq hiked by up to Rs 29,000 from January 20222

Skoda Car India has discreetly rejigged the feature list of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. Earlier this month, the carmaker hiked the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 29,000. Now, as per the updated brochure, the Kushaq misses out on auto-folding ORVMs on all the trims. The development was also confirmed by Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India on the social media platform. As per the statement, the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors was attributed to the decision taken.

Besides this, the Skoda Kushaq continues to be offered with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rearview camera. The Kushaq can be had in Active, Ambition, and Style trims and to know the variant-wise features, click here.

The Skoda Kushaq is a petrol SUV and can be had with 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The 1.0-litre TSI is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre TSI motor puts out 148bhp and 250Nm torque and is linked to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit with paddle shifters. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.