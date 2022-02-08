Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices hiked by up to Rs 45,000

- Toyota Glanza gets the highest hike

- Prices of Camry and Vellfire remain unchanged

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discreetly revised the prices of the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV. While the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner received a price hike in the last month, the Glanza and Urban Cruiser duo get expensive from this month. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below.

All the variants of the Toyota Glanza except the G Hybrid trim get costlier by Rs 21,000. The G Hybrid variant is now available at a premium of Rs 45,000. The Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. In the standard guise, the motor puts out 82bhp and 113Nm torque while in the hybrid version, the engine works in tandem with a lithium-ion battery and has a combined output of 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Coming to the compact SUV offering, the Urban Cruiser can be had in three trims – Mid, High, and

Premium. The price hike levied is in the range of Rs 4,400 to Rs 17,500, depending upon the variant. The Urban Cruiser is motorised by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Last week, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza achieved the one lakh cumulative sales milestone. A total of 65,000 units of the Glanza and 35,000 units of the Urban Cruiser have been sold to date. To know more about it, click here.