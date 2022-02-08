CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices hiked by up to Rs 45,000

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,215 Views
    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices hiked by up to Rs 45,000

    - Toyota Glanza gets the highest hike

    - Prices of Camry and Vellfire remain unchanged

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has discreetly revised the prices of the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser compact SUV. While the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner received a price hike in the last month, the Glanza and Urban Cruiser duo get expensive from this month. The quantum of increase varies across models and we have listed the model-wise prices below. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Left Front Three Quarter

    All the variants of the Toyota Glanza except the G Hybrid trim get costlier by Rs 21,000. The G Hybrid variant is now available at a premium of Rs 45,000. The Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune. In the standard guise, the motor puts out 82bhp and 113Nm torque while in the hybrid version, the engine works in tandem with a lithium-ion battery and has a combined output of 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. 

    Coming to the compact SUV offering, the Urban Cruiser can be had in three trims – Mid, High, and 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Left Rear Three Quarter

    Premium. The price hike levied is in the range of Rs 4,400 to Rs 17,500, depending upon the variant. The Urban Cruiser is motorised by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

    Last week, the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Glanza achieved the one lakh cumulative sales milestone. A total of 65,000 units of the Glanza and 35,000 units of the Urban Cruiser have been sold to date. To know more about it, click here.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser
    ₹ 8.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Porsche Taycan EV deliveries begin in India
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Style variant with dual airbags discontinued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1535 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Audi Q7

    Audi Q7

    ₹ 79.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rdFEB
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia Carens
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.38 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.40 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.81 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.00 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.40 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.58 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.31 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.91 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.77 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1535 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices hiked by up to Rs 45,000