Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 19,693 units in July 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that the company sold a total of 19,693 units, its highest ever sales clocked in a single month ever since its inception in India. The Japanese carmaker registered a Y-o-Y growth of 50 per cent, while the M-o-M growth stood at 19 per cent.

In July this year, Toyota unveiled its first mid-size SUV for the Indian market, called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The model which will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, is scheduled to be launched in India in August 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards “mass electrification” in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer’s choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota’s global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide. We are humbled by such an encouraging response and would like to thank our customers for placing their trust in the brand. Last month also witnessed TKM’s highest ever wholesales in a single month, ever since we started operations in India. This significant milestone also reinforces the popularity of our segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Legender enjoy. The cool new Glanza, as well as the Urban Cruiser, continue to gather momentum as well as very encouraging booking orders. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire too, continue to garner healthy customer orders”.