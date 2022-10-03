Toyota Kirloskar Motor retails 15,378 units in September 2022

- Toyota India registered a growth of 66 per cent last month

- The company announced the prices of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder last week

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered a total of 15,378 unit sales in September 2022. The carmaker sold 9,284 units during the same period last year, thus witnessing a growth of 66 per cent. In the current financial year from April to September 2022, the brand has witnessed a growth of 68 per cent.

In other new, Toyota announced the prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder last week, ranging from Rs 10.48 lakh for the base-spec E NeoDrive variant, to Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-spec V Hybrid variant (all prices, ex-showroom). The mid-size SUV rivals the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Last month we launched our latest offering from Toyota, the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the B-SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder which was first unveiled in July. The brand new SUV from Toyota has received rave reviews, with booking orders exceeding our expectations and further reinforcing customers’ faith and trust in Toyota’s technological prowess. Pricing for the new model has also been very well received by our customers and the market alike, as we have tried to price all the grades of the Hyryder very competitively. Dispatches of the vehicle have begun recently, and we are thrilled that our customers will be able to drive home the brand new Urban Cruiser Hyryder this festive season. Our segment-leading models like the Fortuner, Legender, and the Innova Crysta Petrol continue to garner customer orders while models like the cool new Glanza continue to clock promising wholesales as well as customer orders.”

