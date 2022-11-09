Toyota Urban Cruiser delisted from official website; discontinued?

- The Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched in September 2020

- The model has been removed from the official website

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has delisted the Urban Cruiser from its official website. Further, bookings of the model have been stopped on the site, hinting that the sub-four metre SUV has been discontinued.

Launched in September 2020, the Toyota Urban Cruiser was initially priced from Rs 8.40-11.30 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices were hiked on multiple occasions, and the last recorded prices were in the range of 9.02-11.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was the second product to be supplied to Toyota by Maruti Suzuki as a part of the Suzuki-Toyota Joint Venture (JV). Underpinned by the same platform as the previous-gen Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser received a revised fascia and a new interior theme compared to the former. All other details, including the features, specifications, dimensions, and powertrain were carried over to the badge-engineered model from the Vitara Brezza. While the latter received a generation change, there was no update for the Urban Cruiser, and now with the removal of the model from the website, it is likely to be driving into the sunset.