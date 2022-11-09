India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift spied

- First update for the entry-level SUV

- Will get styling tweaks and a hybrid powertrain

Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing the GLA facelift at the Nurburgring lately. The entry-level SUV from Mercedes’ stable will get its first update since its introduction in 2019. It will carry similar changes seen on the updated A-Class, which includes styling tweaks and a hybrid powertrain.

The test mule was wearing concealment both fore and aft. Under the wrap, the fascia will get a tweaked grille, a newer headlamp signature, and a reworked front bumper. Similarly, at the back, only a camo strip is seen on the tail lamp housing across the tailgate. On the inside, the latest MBUX system will also be part of the update.

Like the updated A-Class, a 48Volt mild-hybrid is expected to be added on the GLA facelift as well. Apart from that, the usual powertrain line-up, including the AMG ones, will continue without any changes. There may or may not be a PHEV version like the one we saw on the A-Class.

Expect the new and updated GLA to break cover either by the end of this year or early 2023. India-debut will happen shortly after its global premiere.