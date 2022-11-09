CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift spied

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    381 Views
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift spied

    -       First update for the entry-level SUV

    -       Will get styling tweaks and a hybrid powertrain

    Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing the GLA facelift at the Nurburgring lately. The entry-level SUV from Mercedes’ stable will get its first update since its introduction in 2019. It will carry similar changes seen on the updated A-Class, which includes styling tweaks and a hybrid powertrain.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Right Front Three Quarter

    The test mule was wearing concealment both fore and aft. Under the wrap, the fascia will get a tweaked grille, a newer headlamp signature, and a reworked front bumper. Similarly, at the back, only a camo strip is seen on the tail lamp housing across the tailgate. On the inside, the latest MBUX system will also be part of the update.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Right Side View

    Like the updated A-Class, a 48Volt mild-hybrid is expected to be added on the GLA facelift as well. Apart from that, the usual powertrain line-up, including the AMG ones, will continue without any changes. There may or may not be a PHEV version like the one we saw on the A-Class.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Right Rear Three Quarter

    Expect the new and updated GLA to break cover either by the end of this year or early 2023. India-debut will happen shortly after its global premiere.

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    ₹ 44.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Ferrari SF90 Challenge spied at ‘Ring with track-only upgrades
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser delisted from official website; discontinued?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    956 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 53.31 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 55.50 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 51.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 53.37 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 55.49 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 49.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 54.16 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 51.28 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 49.76 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    956 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift spied