Toyota Urban Cruiser launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.40 lakh

- The Toyota Urban Cruiser is offered in three trims

- The model is powered by a 103bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Urban Cruiser compact SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from nine colours and six trims of the model. The Urban Cruiser rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and the Mahindra XUV300.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This motor is available with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. All automatic variants receive an advanced lithium-ion battery and an integrated starter generator.

Feature highlights of the Toyota Urban Cruiser include LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, the diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a dual-tone paintjob. Inside, the model is equipped with a seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-tone brown and black interior theme, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, climate control, steering mounted controls, and an engine start-stop button.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser (all prices, ex-showroom):

Urban Cruiser Mid MT: Rs 8.40 lakh

Urban Cruiser Mid AT: Rs 9.80 lakh

Urban Cruiser High MT: Rs 9.15 lakh

Urban Cruiser High AT: Rs 10.65 lakh

Urban Cruiser Premium MT: Rs 9.80 lakh

Urban Cruiser Premium AT: Rs 11.30 lakh