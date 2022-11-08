CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki’s pending orders stand at over 4 lakh units

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Suzuki is yet to deliver approximately 1.40 lakh CNG models

    - Pending orders for recently launched cars stand at more than 1.30 lakh units

    We all have been hearing of ridiculous waiting periods for the past few months when it comes to passenger vehicles, irrespective of the make, model, price, or segment. It’s no surprise then, that India’s largest automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki has a pretty heavy order book at the moment.

    Based on the details available, Maruti Suzuki has pending vehicle orders of approximately 4.10 lakh vehicles as of October 2022. Of these, about 1.30 lakh units are said to be from the range of its recently launched models and variants.

    Coming to the CNG segment, Maruti has an order book of almost 1.40 lakh units and this includes models such as the Alto 800, Wagon R, S-Presso, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, and Ertiga. This update comes barely a week after the carmaker introduced the S-CNG iterations of the Baleno and XL6, which are expected to further increase the pending order numbers. Of the approximately 1.40 lakh CNG vehicles that are yet to be delivered to customers, the Ertiga is said to have the highest chunk of the pie. According to Maruti, the MPV accounts for roughly two-thirds of the pending orders with the brand.

