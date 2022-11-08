Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara achieves 75,000 units booking milestone

- The Maruti Grand Vitara was launched in September this year

- The carmaker has also revealed the booking ratio of the hybrid variants

Maruti Suzuki has officially surpassed the 75,000 units booking milestone for the Grand Vitara as of October 2022. The mid-size SUV from the brand was launched on 26 September, with prices starting at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

At the time of launch, Maruti had revealed that the Grand Vitara had already amassed 57,000 bookings. Now, the company has further disclosed that the strong-hybrid variants account for 35 per cent of its sales while the remaining 75 per cent are of the smart-hybrid variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in six variants, including Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. Also on offer will be nine colour options such as Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Chestnut Brown, Arctic White with black roof, Splendid Silver with black roof, and Opulent Red with black roof.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara smart-hybrid version is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C engine with a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is an AWD trim. The strong-hybrid version of the model is propelled by a 1.5-litre TNGA petrol motor and an Intelligent Electric Hybrid (strong-hybrid motor), paired only with an e-CVT unit.