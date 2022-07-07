Toyota inaugurates TUCO used car division in India

- Toyota claims it is the industry's first used car service to offer fully refurbished pre-owned vehicles

- The brand will deal only with pre-owned Toyota models

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has inaugurated the Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in Bangalore, and has become the first auto manufacturer in India to offer full OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) refurbished used cars to the customer. This facility will buy and sell only Toyota-branded pre-owned cars. The company has started its pilot operations in Bangalore and plans to expand in the future.

Every Toyota used car will undergo an inspection at the TKM workshop, before the refurbishment; to determine the current quality standard of the vehicle. TUCO will also offer additional services such as finance, insurance, and accessories. All cars at TUCO will go through a comprehensive 203-point inspection based on the global Toyota standards to determine the quality level after due diligence of documentation. Additionally, the showroom will be digitally integrated so that customers can evaluate vehicle history and authenticity. Customers can also do this online by browsing the U Trust website and clicking on ‘Valuate Your Car’ option.

According to the company, each car will be certified by TKM after verification of documentation, quality levels, vehicle history, and refurbishment. Only those Toyota cars which satisfy all the defined criteria are certified to be sold through TUCO along with certification, warranty, and other value-added services.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, TKM, said, “India's used car market continues to grow rapidly every year and TUCO represents our commitment to developing a fair and transparent used car market with increased reliability for our customers and to the Indian society as a whole. Our focus will be to offer our customers the best quality refurbished cars with convenience, transparency, and value for money. We are committed to creating a reliable and transparent used car market which will enable faster disposal of cars at the right prices and right quality to the buyers.”