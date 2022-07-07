CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota inaugurates TUCO used car division in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    656 Views
    Toyota inaugurates TUCO used car division in India

    - Toyota claims it is the industry's first used car service to offer fully refurbished pre-owned vehicles

    - The brand will deal only with pre-owned Toyota models

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has inaugurated the Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in Bangalore, and has become the first auto manufacturer in India to offer full OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) refurbished used cars to the customer. This facility will buy and sell only Toyota-branded pre-owned cars. The company has started its pilot operations in Bangalore and plans to expand in the future.

    Front View

    Every Toyota used car will undergo an inspection at the TKM workshop, before the refurbishment; to determine the current quality standard of the vehicle. TUCO will also offer additional services such as finance, insurance, and accessories. All cars at TUCO will go through a comprehensive 203-point inspection based on the global Toyota standards to determine the quality level after due diligence of documentation. Additionally, the showroom will be digitally integrated so that customers can evaluate vehicle history and authenticity. Customers can also do this online by browsing the U Trust website and clicking on ‘Valuate Your Car’ option.

    According to the company, each car will be certified by TKM after verification of documentation, quality levels, vehicle history, and refurbishment. Only those Toyota cars which satisfy all the defined criteria are certified to be sold through TUCO along with certification, warranty, and other value-added services.

    Front View

    Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, TKM, said, “India's used car market continues to grow rapidly every year and TUCO represents our commitment to developing a fair and transparent used car market with increased reliability for our customers and to the Indian society as a whole. Our focus will be to offer our customers the best quality refurbished cars with convenience, transparency, and value for money. We are committed to creating a reliable and transparent used car market which will enable faster disposal of cars at the right prices and right quality to the buyers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai teased three N models for 15 July debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Fortuner Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1795 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 38.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 40.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 37.84 Lakh
    Pune₹ 38.49 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 35.85 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 39.43 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 36.05 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.25 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1795 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota inaugurates TUCO used car division in India