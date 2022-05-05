Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser prices hiked

- Toyota Glanza V variant gets the highest hike

- All variants of Toyota Urban Cruiser get a uniform price rise of Rs 15,000

Earlier this month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a price hike on the ex-showroom prices of the Glanza and Urban Cruiser. The carmaker has now revealed the new prices for both models. The revised prices are effective from 1 May, 2022.

The lower E and S variants of the Toyota Glanza get a price hike of Rs 14,000. The G variant is now expensive by Rs 17,000 while the top-spec V variant demands a premium of Rs 22,000. The 2022 Glanza was launched in March 2022. With the model year update, the hatchback is now available in two new variants – E and S, along with the existing G and V trims. To know the variant-wise features of the Toyota Glanza, click here.

Meanwhile, all the variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser except the Premium MT variant get a uniform price increase of Rs 15,000. The hike remains the same for manual as well as automatic variants. The Urban Cruiser is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The compact SUV is available in Mid, High, and Premium variants. To know more about the Toyota Urban Cruiser, click here.

Last month, the carmaker also hiked the prices of the Toyota Fortuner, Camry, Vellfire, and Innova Crysta. The price hike varies depending upon the model and variant and you can know the model-wise new prices here.