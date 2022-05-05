CarWale
    New Audi A8L official bookings open; to be launched soon

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    547 Views
    New Audi A8L official bookings open; to be launched soon

    - Will get cosmetics upgrades and added features

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    Ahead of the official launch of the new Audi A8L in India, Audi India has opened the official bookings of the luxury sedan. Expected to be launched soon, the new A8L will get a fresh front and rear exterior design update and will be powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine. The reservations can be made for Rs 10 lakh.

    Audi A8 L Left Side View

    On the outside, the new Audi A8L will sport a bigger single-piece front grille with a chrome stud pattern. Adding to the bling will be more chrome embellishments on the front and rear bumper. The wheels will get a new design while the headlamps will be sleeker with revised DRLs.

    Audi A8 L Second Row Seats

    Inside, the new Audi A8L’s virtual cockpit will run on the new MIB 3 operating system. Besides that, Audi India will also offer Rear Relaxation package that will include a recliner and massage function for rear-row passengers. 

    Audi A8 L Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the long bonnet, the Audi A8L will be powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine that will be tuned to produce 335bhp and 540Nm of peak torque. The motor will be paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and will get Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system as standard. The transmission duties are handled by an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

    When launched, the new Audi A8L will go up against the likes of the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. 

    Audi A8 L Image
    Audi A8 L
    ₹ 1.58 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team
    2924 Views
    17 Likes

