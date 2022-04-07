Toyota Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 1.75 lakh in April

- The Toyota Camry Hybrid receives the most significant price hike of Rs 1.75 lakh

- Prices of the Fortuner range have increased by up to Rs 1.20 lakh

Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had announced that it would be hiking prices across the model range with effect from April 2022. The company has now revealed the revised price list, with the quantum of the hike standing up to Rs 1.75 lakh.

The most significant price hike in the Toyota range is for the Camry Hybrid, which witnesses a price increase of Rs 1.75 lakh for the single variant it is sold in. This is followed by the Toyota Fortuner, prices of which have been increased by Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh depending on the choice of variant.

Next in line for the revised price is the Toyota Vellfire, which will now cost Rs 90,000 more than the price of the outgoing version. The Innova Crysta has now become dearer by Rs 36,000 to Rs 56,000, with the quantum of the hike depending on the variant in question.

Prices of the Toyota Glanza and Hilux, which were recently launched, remain unchanged. The carmaker introduced towards the end of the previous month, details and prices of which can be read here. The price of the Urban Cruiser too, remains unchanged.