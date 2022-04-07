CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Toyota Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 1.75 lakh in April

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    81 Views
    Toyota Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 1.75 lakh in April

    - The Toyota Camry Hybrid receives the most significant price hike of Rs 1.75 lakh

    - Prices of the Fortuner range have increased by up to Rs 1.20 lakh

    Last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had announced that it would be hiking prices across the model range with effect from April 2022. The company has now revealed the revised price list, with the quantum of the hike standing up to Rs 1.75 lakh.

    The most significant price hike in the Toyota range is for the Camry Hybrid, which witnesses a price increase of Rs 1.75 lakh for the single variant it is sold in. This is followed by the Toyota Fortuner, prices of which have been increased by Rs 40,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh depending on the choice of variant.

    Next in line for the revised price is the Toyota Vellfire, which will now cost Rs 90,000 more than the price of the outgoing version. The Innova Crysta has now become dearer by Rs 36,000 to Rs 56,000, with the quantum of the hike depending on the variant in question. 

    Prices of the Toyota Glanza and Hilux, which were recently launched, remain unchanged. The carmaker introduced towards the end of the previous month, details and prices of which can be read here. The price of the Urban Cruiser too, remains unchanged.

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki recalls 19,731 units of Eeco

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Glanza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1650 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    ₹ 6.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Toyota Glanza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.30 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.55 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.17 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1650 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Toyota Camry Hybrid, Fortuner, and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 1.75 lakh in April