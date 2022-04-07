Maruti Suzuki recalls 19,731 units of Eeco

- Recall pertains to units manufactured from 19 July, 2021 to 5 October, 2021

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki has announced a voluntary recall for the Eeco people mover. The recall relates to a possible incorrect marking of wheel rim size in some of the vehicles. The affected lot could be the ones manufactured between 19 July, 2021 and 5 October, 2021. The BS6 vehicles are unlikely to be affected by the recall.

Under this recall campaign, Maruti Suzuki shall inspect 19,731 units of the Eeco. Authorised dealers of the company shall get in touch with the vehicle owners for inspection and probable rectification of the rim size information. The carmaker has assured that the issue has no adverse effect on the performance or safety aspect of the vehicle.

Additionally, customers can also visit the company’s website and check if their vehicle needs inspection by entering the vehicle chassis number. The number can be found on the vehicle identity plate or in the vehicle registration documents.

A few months back, the automaker equipped the Eeco with a passenger-side airbag as standard. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre engine in petrol as well as CNG versions. In the petrol guise, the motor puts out 72bhp and 98Nm of torque while the CNG iteration is tuned to produce 62bhp and 85Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard across the variant line-up.