    Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift, Celerio, and other models in September 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    479 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift, Celerio, and other models in September 2022

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering huge discounts across their model range. These benefits are offered in cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Select variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Swift, Dzire, and S-Presso are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. The Wagon-R is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Eeco come with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Alto K10 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

    All the aforementioned models also receive a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Brezza, Ertiga, or CNG variants of the Celerio, Dzire, and Swift.

