    2023 Ferrari Purosangue breaks cover

    Gajanan Kashikar

    2023 Ferrari Purosangue breaks cover

    - Features a naturally aspirated V12 mill with 715bhp/716Nm

    - Can achieve zero to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds

    After years of mounting speculations and tons of spy pictures about Maranello's first-ever SUV, Italian supercar marque Ferrari has finally unveiled its most awaited Purosangue SUV with a twelve-cylinder engine. The Purosangue is the firm’s first four-door and four-seat SUV that joins the bloodline of its V12, V8, and V6 siblings.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Right Front Three Quarter

    First up, the Ferrari Purosangue gets a 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 mill generating 715bhp at 7,750rpm. Interestingly, 80 per cent of the 716Nm of torque is available from as early as 2,100rpm, while it unleashes all the 716Nm at 6,250rpm. It is also to be noted that the Purosangue’s V12 can red line at 8,250rpm. Moreover, while Ferrari has positioned the V12 in the front-mid inside Purosangue’s engine bay, the new dual-clutch eight-speed automatic gearbox sits on the rear axle. There is also an all-wheel-drive system. All this results in a 49:51 weight distribution.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rear View

    With the heavily tuned V12 and revised gearbox with shorter gear ratios, along with a 2,180kg weight, the Maranello’s first SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.3 seconds and 200kmph in 10.6 seconds. Notably, the Purosangue tops out at 310kmph.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Ferrari Purosangue features a new aluminium chassis, along with active suspension co-developed with Multimatic and passive dampers with Multimatic’s True Active Spool Valve for the first time in any Ferrari. Further, it comes equipped with an independent four-wheel steering system like the 812 Competizione and also borrows the ABS ‘Evo’ with six-way chassis dynamic sensor (6w-CDS) from the 296 GTB.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Left Side View

    Regarding the exterior, Purosangue’s design language draws inspiration from popular Ferrari models, including SF90, 296 GTB, and even the GTC4 Lusso. It also has a unique aerodynamic shape. There is an F12 Berlinetta-inspired aerobridge with air inlets integrated into the headlight unit and outlets in the fender. Besides this, the wheel arch extensions get air curtains, while a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear diffuser further aid in aerodynamic efficiency. On top of the design and aerodynamics, the Purosangue features Rolls-Royce-style backward-opening rear doors.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Dashboard

    Inside, the Purosangue comes with a dual-cockpit setup and minimalist design for the dashboard and centre console. While the conventional cars get a driver display and a central information hub, this Ferrari SUV is outfitted with a large driver display and a 10.25-inch co-passenger touchscreen. Not to mention, Ferrari offers only four bucket seats in the SUV. 

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rear Seats

    That said, Ferrari will commence deliveries of the Purosangue by the second quarter of the next year for the European market. Whereas, the firm is expected to launch it in India sometime later in 2023. Meanwhile, the Italian sports SUV rivals the Aston Marin DBX707 and Lamborghini Urus Performante.

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV Image
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    ₹ 3.00 - 3.35 Crore
    Estimated Price
