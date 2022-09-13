CarWale
    Mahindra ties up with UCO Bank to offer financing options on SUVs

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra ties up with UCO Bank to offer financing options on SUVs

    - Mahindra will access UCO Bank’s network of over 3,000 branches

    - The bank will offer special finance options for customers

    Mahindra has announced a partnership with UCO Bank to offer financing options to its SUV customers. The tie-up will allow Mahindra to access UCO Bank’s network of over 3,000 branches, extending the reach of its financing options to passenger vehicle customers across the country. As part of the agreement, UCO Bank will offer credit to prospective car owners at special rates of interest, high LTV, and zero pre-payment charges.

    Speaking on the occasion, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice-President, Head - Sales and Customer Care, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, “Our tie-up with UCO Bank will enable us to offer attractive financing options to customers aspiring to own a Mahindra SUV. Our association with UCO Bank will help us turn those dreams into reality by making the SUV ownership experience easier, more accessible, and more affordable.”

    Ishraq Ali Khan, Executive Director, UCO Bank, added, “Mahindra & Mahindra dealers and UCO bank officials will be working in tandem for the benefit of customers. With this tie-up, UCO Bank will offer loan facilities to Mahindra customers belonging to various profiles including salaried, self-employed, businessmen, professionals, and farmers. UCO Bank will offer attractive terms on the loans, thereby making it easier and more affordable for customers to own a Mahindra SUV.”

