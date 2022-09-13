CarWale
    Top 3 bestselling Kia cars in India in August 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Kia India was outsold by Mahindra by over 7,000 units in August. That said, despite the ongoing shortage in the supply of semiconductors, Kia India registered a growth of 33.3 per cent with 22,322 unit sales last month as compared to 16,750 unit sales in August 2021. 

    Read below to learn about the top three bestselling Kia models in India in August 2022 –

    Kia Seltos

    The Seltos SUV led sales for Kia India in August 2022. The Kia Seltos registered 8,652 unit sales in August 2022 compared to 8,619 unit sales in the same period last year. Back in April, Kia India introduced the updated Seltos with new standard safety features like six airbags and disc brakes on all four wheels. 

    Kia Sonet

    The Kia Sonet has missed the top rank by just 814 units! The compact SUV registered 7,838 unit sales last month compared to 7,752 unit sales in August 2021, thereby witnessing a mild growth of one per cent. Kia India recently introduced the top-spec Kia Sonet X-Line with distinctive cosmetic and feature highlights. The new variant will further boost sales for the vehicle this month. 

    Kia Carens

    The Kia Carens secured the third rank in August 2022. The vehicle registered 5,558 unit sales in India last month. The Kia Carens was recently tested by GNCAP and you can learn more about the crash test results on CarWale.

    Source - AP

