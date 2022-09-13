Audi installs over 100 EV chargers across India

German luxury automaker Audi has achieved a new milestone of installing more than 100 electric vehicle charging points across India. These chargers are located in 60 cities, including Audi dealerships, workshops, and SAVWIPL Group (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited) touchpoints along major highways.

While all Audi showrooms are equipped with 22kW Type 2 AC chargers, dealerships with a 50kW DC fast charging facility are located in Pune, Mumbai South, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Chennai, Ludhiana, Bhubaneshwar, Bangalore Central, Karnal, Delhi West, Delhi South, Guwahati, and Surat. Besides this, SAVWIPL has also set up 22kW Type-2 AC fast chargers at its select dealerships across the country.

Currently, the brand offers a wide range of electric cars in the country, including the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have a clear roadmap towards sustainable mobility and are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We have successfully installed 100+ chargers across India and we will continue to increase this in the days, months and years forward to ensure ease of ownership for Audi e-tron and other EV owners. The future is electric, and Audi India is ready for it.”