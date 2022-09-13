CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Audi installs over 100 EV chargers across India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    338 Views
    Audi installs over 100 EV chargers across India

    German luxury automaker Audi has achieved a new milestone of installing more than 100 electric vehicle charging points across India. These chargers are located in 60 cities, including Audi dealerships, workshops, and SAVWIPL Group (Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited) touchpoints along major highways.

    While all Audi showrooms are equipped with 22kW Type 2 AC chargers, dealerships with a 50kW DC fast charging facility are located in Pune, Mumbai South, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Chennai, Ludhiana, Bhubaneshwar, Bangalore Central, Karnal, Delhi West, Delhi South, Guwahati, and Surat. Besides this, SAVWIPL has also set up 22kW Type-2 AC fast chargers at its select dealerships across the country.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Currently, the brand offers a wide range of electric cars in the country, including the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

    Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We have a clear roadmap towards sustainable mobility and are committed to developing an EV ecosystem. We have successfully installed 100+ chargers across India and we will continue to increase this in the days, months and years forward to ensure ease of ownership for Audi e-tron and other EV owners. The future is electric, and Audi India is ready for it.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Citroen C3-based three-row crossover begins testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi e-tron GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2966 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 15.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q3

    Audi Q3

    ₹ 44.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thAUG
    All Audi-Cars

    Audi e-tron GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.75 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.75 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.75 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.75 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.81 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.75 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.81 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.76 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.86 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    ByCarWale Team12 Apr 2018
    2966 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi installs over 100 EV chargers across India