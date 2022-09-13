CarWale
    Citroen C3-based three-row crossover begins testing

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    260 Views
    - Likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine 

    - Expected launch sometime in 2023 

    Citroen has not only provided its flagship SUV with a mid-cycle update but also entered the budget end of the market with the new C3 earlier this year. And now, Citroen seems to have started working on its third product for India. Spotted testing on public roads is what appears to be a C3-based three-row MPV or SUV in the making. 

    Citroen C3 Left Side View

    The test mules are camouflaged and can be seen testing with the recently launched C3. As for the dimensions, the prototypes are evidently longer than the C3 with a larger rear quarter glass and increased length. Moreover, the test mules appear to be riding on wheels bigger than the C3’s 15-inch steel rims. The extra length also indicates the inclusion of front-facing third-row seats. 

    Citroen C3 Dashboard

    While the exterior styling of the MPV was under covers, a sneak peek at the front fascia reveals styling identical to the C3 and that includes a split headlamp setup, a cutout at the centre for the brand logo, and horizontal air inlets on the bumpers. 

    The interior has been carried over from the C3 and includes the same digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a manual air-conditioner, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls. 

    Citroen C3 Left Front Three Quarter

    While the engine specifications of the upcoming SUV/MPV are not known yet, we expect it to be powered by the carmaker’s 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and/or turbo-petrol mills. The transmission options, initially, will most likely be limited to a manual unit.

    Citroen’s upcoming MPV will eye a market share that is currently largely occupied by Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Renault Triber, and Kia Carens

    Image Source

    Citroen C3 Image
    Citroen C3
    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Citroen delivers 75 C3s in one day

