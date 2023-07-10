CarWale
    Audi Q8 e-tron to launch in India in August 2023

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    Audi Q8 e-tron to launch in India in August 2023

    - E-tron to get improved battery pack and range

    - Currently, Audi has four electric models on sale

    Audi India is working on bringing its all-electric SUV, the Q8 e-tron, to India. As per a media report, the model will make its debut in the country in mid-August. It will be available in two body styles – SUV and Sportback and will be imported via the CBU route.

    Battery pack and specifications of Q8 e-tron

    Audi e-tron Rear View

    The new e-tron models will be offered with a larger battery pack offering more range and power output compared to the outgoing versions. The carmaker offers the new e-tron with two battery pack options – 95kWh and 114kWh units. The former comes with the 50 Quattro trim sending power to the dual-motor setup producing 335bhp and 664Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 55 Quattro trim gets the larger 114kWh battery pack unit with improved power output. However, we expect the Q8 e-tron to come only with the top-spec 55 Quattro variant in India.

    Audi Q8 e-tron range and charging time

    In terms of driving range, the model will offer a WLTP-certified range of 580km to 600km on a full charge. Notably, the e-tron will support 170kW DC fast charging which will enable the battery pack to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 31 minutes.

    Audi electric range in India

    Currently, Audi India has four electric models on sale including the e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and the RS e-tron GT.

    Audi e-tron
