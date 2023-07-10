Upcoming Kia Seltos to get six different interior options

- Kia Seltos to get six distinct interior choices

- Includes different patterns and colours

Kia Seltos facelift launch, price, and other details

The 2023 Kia Seltos is a facelifted version of the existing SUV that will be launched next month. It gets cosmetic changes and a revamped interior with an array of options for customers at different price points. Here we shall detail the different colours and patterns of the various trims that it comes in.

Exclusive X Line of the Seltos

The X Line trim of the Seltos is an exclusive edition that a buyer can opt for, with additional benefits over the top-end GT Line. Besides cosmetic changes, this variant features Sage Green leatherette seats with a Chevron pattern. The SUV has a black interior with green inserts, providing a unique look.

Top-spec GT Line of the facelifted Seltos

The top-of-the-line GT Line versions come with black leatherette seats that match the black interior. To provide some contrast, there are white inserts in a tubular pattern and similar white accents around.

Kia Seltos Tech Line to get different options

The Tech Line version offers four upholstery options depending on the trim. The entry-level options feature fabric seats with a black interior. Additionally, there is a black interior with brown inserts and matching brown leatherette seats featuring a geometric pattern. Then, buyers opting for IVT/AT trims of the Tech Line will receive black and beige leatherette seats with a tubular pattern, and the same colour options as mentioned above. Finally, iMT or manual version buyers will get a black and beige interior with beige leatherette seats featuring a geometric pattern.

Engine specifications for the 2023 Kia Seltos

The 2023 Kia Seltos is powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. Kia is also offering a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine option. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and automatic as well as CVT. On the other hand, the turbo-petrol unit comes with an iMT or a seven-speed DCT.