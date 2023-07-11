Maruti S-Presso gets discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in July 2023

- S-Presso prices in India start at Rs. 4.26 lakh

- Available in petrol and CNG powertrains

Maruti Suzuki car discounts in July 2023

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships, including the Arena and Nexa chains, are offering huge discounts on various cars this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

S-Presso discounts this month

The CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso are available with a cash discount of Rs. 35,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The AMG variants get a cash discount of Rs. 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000. Benefits on the MT variants include a cash discount of up to Rs. 39,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

Maruti S-Presso latest updates

In April this year, Maruti Suzuki updated the entire range of models, including the S-Presso, to comply with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The hatchback continues to be offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Customers can also opt for the CNG variants.