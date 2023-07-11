CarWale
    2024 Volkswagen T-Cross debuts; hints changes for Taigun facelift

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    2024 Volkswagen T-Cross debuts; hints changes for Taigun facelift
    • More features come as standard 
    • Tweaked exterior and interior with new paint options 

    Volkswagen has revealed the new and updated 2024 T-Cross for the European market. This update comes four years after the compact SUV debuted. The T-Cross has been a high-selling offering from Volkswagen and this update will also give us an idea of all the changes we could expect from the India-spec Taigun facelift.  

    2024 T-Cross Exterior

    Left Side View

    On the outside, the 2024 T-Cross gets a reworked fascia with a bold-looking grille and new IQ.Light LED matrix headlamps. A chrome strip running across the grille is neatly integrated with new signature LED DRLs. Similarly at the back, the thick slat of the taillamp setup now gets a newer LED lighting signature. Further, three new exterior paint schemes are part of the update – Solid Grape Yellow (seen in the pictures), Clear Blue Metallic, and Kings Red Metallic. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Similar changes to the headlamp and taillamp are expected to be seen on the India-spec Taigun when Volkswagen India will introduce the first major update for the SUV.  

    2024 Volkswagen T-Cross Interior

    Dashboard

    The international-spec T-Cross now gets a newer infotainment system and an all-digital driver’s display as standard. The former is a free-standing, eight-inch display, which comes as standard, while the range-topping versions get a bigger 9.2-inch display. The dashboard design has been tweaked as well to match the more expensive VW SUVs. It also features soft-touch materials and an Air Care Climatronic automatic air conditioner. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Part of the update is the new advanced driver’s assist hardware. The 2024 T-Cross comes with adaptive cruise control, lane assist, traffic assist, and automatic braking. The rest of the cabin remains more or less unchanged. Most of these elements seen on the international-spec T-Cross are already present in the MQB-IN-based Taigun. We expect the newer touchscreen and additional features to be seen on the Taigun facelift in India as well, including the driver assist hardware.  

    2024 Volkswagen T-Cross Launch 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen will put up the 2024 T-Cross for sale in the first quarter of 2024 in the European market. Changes on the new T-Cross will be seen on the Taigun facelift as well, which is expected to arrive in India as early as next year.  

