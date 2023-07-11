Maruti Celerio offered with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in July 2023

- VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants get the highest discount offers

- Corporate benefits of up to Rs. 4,000

The Maruti Celerio is available with discounts of up to Rs. 54,000 in July 2023. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses and are applicable till 31 July, 2023. Here’s a detailed list of all the offers.

Celerio Manual discount offers

The Celerio is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine which produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission. Maruti claims up to 25.24kmpl mileage for the manual variants.

Cash discount (VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants) Rs. 35,000 Cash discount (LXi) Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000

Celerio Automatic discount offers

The Celerio’s 1.0-litre petrol engine is mated to an AMT gearbox. For July, this automatic version gets a Rs. 10,000 cash discount. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 can also be availed with these variants.

Celerio CNG discount offers

In its CNG guise, the Celerio produces 56bhp and 82.1Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It comes with a claimed mileage of 35.6km/kg.

Cash discount (VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants) Rs. 30,000 Exchange bonus Rs. 15,000

Select variants of Maruti Celerio also benefit from a Rs. 4,000 corporate discount.