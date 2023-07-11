Nissan India offering heavy discounts on Magnite in July 2023

- Magnite is the only Nissan model on sale

- Offers are valid till 31 July, 2023

Nissan India is offering heavy discounts on its only model on sale, the Magnite. The sub-compact SUV is currently priced between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and maintenance packages.

Listed below are the discounts on the Magnite for July 2023:

Variants Category Amount All except XE Up to three years of the maintenance package Up to Rs. 12,100 All except XE Corporate benefits Rs. 7,000 All except XE Exchange bonus Rs. 23,000 All except XE and XL Accessories or cash discount Up to Rs. 10,000 Non-turbo XL MT Accessories or cash discount Up to Rs. 20,000

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variants, stock availability, region and zone of your city, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Nissan-authorised dealerships to get more information.

Powertrain and transmission options of Nissan Magnite

Under the hood, the Magnite SUV comes equipped with a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The latter can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit while the former is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the powertrains are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant.

In other news, the Nissan Magnite recently achieved the 1 lakh units production milestone in India.