Nissan India offering heavy discounts on Magnite in July 2023

- Magnite is the only Nissan model on sale
- Offers are valid till 31 July, 2023
Nissan India is offering heavy discounts on its only model on sale, the Magnite. The sub-compact SUV is currently priced between Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 10.86 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. The offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and maintenance packages.
Listed below are the discounts on the Magnite for July 2023:
|Variants
|Category
|Amount
|All except XE
|Up to three years of the maintenance package
|Up to Rs. 12,100
|All except XE
|Corporate benefits
|Rs. 7,000
|All except XE
|Exchange bonus
|Rs. 23,000
|All except XE and XL
|Accessories or cash discount
|Up to Rs. 10,000
|Non-turbo XL MT
|Accessories or cash discount
|Up to Rs. 20,000
The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variants, stock availability, region and zone of your city, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Nissan-authorised dealerships to get more information.
Powertrain and transmission options of Nissan Magnite
Under the hood, the Magnite SUV comes equipped with a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The latter can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit while the former is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the powertrains are now BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant.
In other news, the Nissan Magnite recently achieved the 1 lakh units production milestone in India.