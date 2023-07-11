Hyundai Exter on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Exter is offered in seven trims

- It is available with petrol and CNG powertrains

Hyundai has finally launched the new Exter SUV in India at a starting introductory price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is offered in seven trims and two powertrain options. The deliveries of the newly introduced Exter are slated to begin today. In this article, we have listed its on-road prices in the top 10 cities across India.

Hyundai Exter prices on road as on 11 July, 2023:

City Ex-showroom prices of Exter Delhi Rs. 6.71 lakh – 11.86 lakh Mumbai Rs. 7.10 lakh -12.05 lakh Chennai Rs. 7.04 lakh – 12.34 lakh Kolkata Rs. 7.03 lakh – 11.82 lakh Bangalore Rs. 7.28 lakh – 12.54 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 7.27 lakh – 12.53 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 6.71 lakh – 11.28 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 6.70 lakh – 11.27 lakh Kochi Rs. 7.08 lakh – 12.12 lakh Jaipur Rs. 6.96 lakh – 11.71 lakh

Features of the new Hyundai Exter

As for the features, the Exter SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger. Also on offer are features such as a dual dash camera, footwell lighting, metal pedals, paddle shifters, rear AC vents with power output, an electric sunroof, and six airbags.

Hyundai Exter powertrain and specifications

Under the hood, the Tata Punch-rivalling micro-SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre NA Kappa petrol engine producing 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Moreover, it can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit in select variants. In terms of fuel efficiency, the Exter is claimed to return 19.4kmpl in manual, 19.2kmpl in AMT, and 27.1km/kg with the CNG version.