    Hyundai Ioniq 5 achieves 500 unit sales milestones

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 achieves 500 unit sales milestones

    - Gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km 

    - Available in a single, fully loaded variant 

    Hyundai has officially announced that its flagship EV, the Ioniq5, has surpassed the 500 unit sales milestone in the country. The brand launched the electric crossover at the Auto Expo 2023 at an introductory price of Rs. 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This introductory price was only restricted to the first 500 customers. 

    Ioniq 5 feature highlights             

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Front Three Quarter

    Built on the electric-global modular platform, the Ioniq 5 is the second electric offering from the brand after the Kona EV. The feature highlights of the crossover include parametric pixel LED headlamps and taillamps, Active Air Flaps (AAF), Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, and Level 2 ADAS. Moreover, it also sports a dual-screen setup with a touchscreen infotainment screen and a fully digital driver’s display, both measuring 12.3 inches, Bose sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, and BlueLink-connected car technology. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 battery and range

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Engine Shot

    Propelling the Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWh battery pack that helps the motor to generate 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The electric crossover gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a single charge and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger. Additionally, the car also comes equipped with feature like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), which allows the car to deliver up to 3.6kW of power output. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 rivals and competition

    Currently, the Ioniq 5 locks horns with the Kia Ev6, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BYD Atto 3 in the country.  

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 48.73 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 48.73 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 48.26 Lakh
    PuneRs. 48.73 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 48.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 51.48 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 48.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 48.72 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 48.67 Lakh

