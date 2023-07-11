CarWale
    Hyundai Exter surpasses 10,000 units booking milestone

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Can be had in six trims

    - Also on offer is a CNG variant 

    Yesterday, Hyundai launched its entry-level SUV in the country at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Exter began on 8 May 2023, and now the manufacturer has announced that the Exter has already crossed the 10,000 units booking milestone in just over two months. 

    Hyundai Exter variants and colours

    Hyundai Exter Right Front Three Quarter

    The Exter can be had in six variants including EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Customers can choose the five-seater SUV from six monotone and three dual-tone exterior colour options along with two new exclusive shades namely Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki. The monotone options include Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, and Titan Grey. The dual-tone, on the other hand, includes Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black. 

    Hyundai Exter engine and powertrain

    Hyundai Exter Engine Shot

    Powering the Tata Punch rival is a 1.2-litre NA petrol that delivers 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This motor can either be paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. Also on offer is a CNG variant that solely comes mated to a five-speed manual and pushes out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. 

