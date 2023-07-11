CarWale
    Hyundai Exter waiting period revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Exter waiting period revealed

    - Exter prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh

    - Available in six variants and nine colours

    Hyundai Exter launch price and delivery details

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Hyundai introduced the Exter B-SUV in the country earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker is scheduled to begin deliveries of the model on 11 July. We have now got our hands on the waiting period of the Tata Punch and Citroen C3 rival.

    Exter waiting period

    The Hyundai Exter currently commands a waiting period of up to six weeks in Kerala for all variants. At the same, customers putting down fresh bookings of the model will have to wait for a period of four weeks for the AMT variants and up to one week for the MT variants in the Thiruvananthapuram region.

    Exter 2023 colours and variants

    Front View

    The new Exter is available in six variants: EX, EX(O), S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect, the variant-wise features of which are now detailed on our website. Customers can choose from nine colours, namely Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, Titan Grey, Atlas Black with Abyss Black, Cosmic Blue with Abyss Black, and Ranger Khaki with Abyss Black.

    New Exter engine and specifications

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Powering the 2023 Exter is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol motor paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. This engine produces 82bhp and 114Nm of torque, while the optional CNG version belts out 68bhp and 95Nm of torque. The company has also revealed the mileage for all the versions on sale.

    Hyundai Exter surpasses 10,000 units bookings

    Hyundai Exter Gallery

