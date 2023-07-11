CarWale
    New BMW X5 facelift teased; to be launched in India on 14 July

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    664 Views
    New BMW X5 facelift teased; to be launched in India on 14 July

    - The X5 LCI was unveiled in February this year

    - Expected to get cosmetic and feature updates

    BMW X5 facelift unveil timeline and India launch details

    BMW X5 Front View

    BMW pulled the covers off the updated X5 and X6 for the global market in February 2023. The former has now been teased for the Indian market, with a launch scheduled to take place on 14 July.

    Facelifted X5 exterior design

    BMW X5 Front View

    Up-front, the 2023 X5 gets a revised fascia with new headlamps and integrated arrow-shaped LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators, a sharper bumper design, and a similar-sized kidney grille as the outgoing model. The side profile gets a new set of alloy wheels while the changes to the posterior are limited to a set of new LED tail lights with fresh X-shaped graphics.

    2023 X5 interior and features

    BMW X5 Dashboard

    Step inside the facelifted BMW X5 and there are a fair amount of changes such as the new curved display on the dashboard that houses a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Elsewhere, the SUV gets OS8 software, glass-cut control buttons, a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting, and the optional sports bucket seats. 

    New BMW X5 engine and specifications

    BMW X5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    While the international-spec X5 gets the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as well as a 4.4-litre V8 mill, all with hybrid motors and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the updated version of the India-spec model is likely to carry forward the same powertrain options as the outgoing car.

    BMW X5 Image
    BMW X5
    Rs. 98.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
