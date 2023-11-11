Book Maruti Suzuki Celerio with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in November 2023

Available in four variants

Petrol manual variants have maximum discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 this festive season. The hatchback can be had in four variants and seven colour options at a starting price of Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

This month, the Celerio is listed on sale with discounts including cash benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. Listed below are the variant-wise discounts of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio valid till 30 November, 2023.

Variants Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Bonus VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (manual variants) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,000 Celerio CNG and AMT variants Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 Rs. 4,000

Mechanically, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit while generating 66bhp and 89Nm in petrol and 56bbhp and 82Nm in CNG mode.