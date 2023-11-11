CarWale
    Book Maruti Suzuki Celerio with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in November 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Available in four variants
    • Petrol manual variants have maximum discounts

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 this festive season. The hatchback can be had in four variants and seven colour options at a starting price of Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

    This month, the Celerio is listed on sale with discounts including cash benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. Listed below are the variant-wise discounts of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio valid till 30 November, 2023.

    VariantsCash DiscountExchange BonusCorporate Bonus
    VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (manual variants)Rs. 35,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,000
    Celerio CNG and AMT variantsRs. 30,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,000
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit while generating 66bhp and 89Nm in petrol and 56bbhp and 82Nm in CNG mode.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    Rs. 5.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
