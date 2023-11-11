Mahindra XUV400 to get revamped interiors soon

Available in two variants

Currently priced at Rs. 16 lakh (starting ex-showroom)

Mahindra launched the XUV400 in India earlier this year at an introductory price of Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Nexon EV-rival is available in two variants and battery pack options. When launched, the all-electric Mahindra SUV lacked some crucial features. Later, in August, the automaker introduced eight new features including TPMS, cruise control, and auto-dimming IRVM as part of the upgrade package.

When compared to its direct rival, Nexon EV, the interior of the XUV400 feels dated. However, the brand has recently confirmed that an update with revamped interiors for the electric XUV400 is on its way. The model could likely borrow the interior theme and layout from the upcoming XUV300 facelift which was spied with a completely new dashboard.

We expect, the XUV400 to get a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned centre console, new digital instrument cluster, tweaked HVAC panel and aircon vents. As for the features, the model could benefit from wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, air purifier, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat, 360-degree surround camera, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system.

As for the technical and specifications, the XUV400 will continue with the same 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh battery pack unit coupled with a single motor setup. While the former can deliver a claimed range of 375km, the latter is rated to return a driving range of 456km on a single charge.