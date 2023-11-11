CarWale
    Maruti eVX BEV SUV spied testing in India for the first time

    Desirazu Venkat

    Maruti eVX BEV SUV spied testing in India for the first time
    • Will be launched in 2024
    • Interiors showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility Show

    The Maruti eVX BEV SUV has been spied on test in India for the first time before of its debut in late 2024. This is the Japanese automaker’s first BEV and in the images, we can see the shape of the headlamps, high stance and the shape of the rear hatch built quite similar to that of the concept car.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX Front View

    The eVX was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi with the next evolution of the car being showcased at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show with more conventional design cues and the interiors for the first time. The cabin is very familiar elements but with a modern twist giving us an idea of where the automaker is going in the future. Most noticeable of these are dual digital displays and touch-sensitive controls for the OVRMs and windows.

    At the 2023 expo, Maruti revealed that the eVX will be a 60kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor. The company claims that the electric SUV will have a range of 550km on a single full charge and it will be sold via its premium Nexa chain of showrooms.

    When launched, the eVX will take on the likes of cars from Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Honda and a sister car from Toyota that is expected to arrive a few months after the eVX is launched.

    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Maruti Suzuki eVX
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
