CarWale
    AD

    Book Maruti Suzuki Celerio with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in November 2023

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,065 காட்சிகள்
    Book Maruti Suzuki Celerio with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 in November 2023
    • Available in four variants
    • Petrol manual variants have maximum discounts

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is available with discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 this festive season. The hatchback can be had in four variants and seven colour options at a starting price of Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

    This month, the Celerio is listed on sale with discounts including cash benefits of up to Rs. 35,000, exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 4,000, respectively. Listed below are the variant-wise discounts of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio valid till 30 November, 2023.

    VariantsCash DiscountExchange BonusCorporate Bonus
    VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus (manual variants)Rs. 35,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,000
    Celerio CNG and AMT variantsRs. 30,000Rs. 20,000Rs. 4,000
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Celerio comes equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine with an option of a company-fitted CNG kit. This motor comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit while generating 66bhp and 89Nm in petrol and 56bbhp and 82Nm in CNG mode.

    மாருதி சுஸுகி செலிரியோ புகைபடம்
    மாருதி சுஸுகி செலிரியோ
    Rs. 5.37 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    மூலம் பகிரவும்
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     முந்தைய 
    Mahindra Scorpio N accounts for 1.19 lakh open bookings as of November 2023
     அடுத்தது 
    Mahindra XUV400 to get revamped interiors soon

    தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

    அக்டோபர் 2023 இல் அதிக தள்ளுபடியுடன் வழங்கபடும் டாப் 5 ஹேட்ச்பேக்ஸ்

    அக்டோபர் 2023 இல் அதிக தள்ளுபடியுடன் வழங்கபடும் டாப் 5 ஹேட்ச்பேக்ஸ்

    ஹாஜி சக்ரால்வாலே மூலம்

    24 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு

    மாருதியின் இந்த மாடலுக்கு அக்டோபர் 2023 இல் தள்ளுபடி

    மாருதியின் இந்த மாடலுக்கு அக்டோபர் 2023 இல் தள்ளுபடி

    ஆதித்யா நட்கர்னி மூலம்

    29 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு

    இந்த மாதம் மாருதி செலிரியோவில் ரூ. 64,000 வரை சேமிக்கலாம்

    இந்த மாதம் மாருதி செலிரியோவில் ரூ. 64,000 வரை சேமிக்கலாம்

    ஹாஜி சக்ரால்வாலே மூலம்

    2 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு

    பிரபலமான செய்திகள்

    சமீபத்திய செய்திகள்

    மாருதி சுஸுகி செலிரியோ கேலரி

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    CarWale டீம் மூலம்05 Sep 2019
    6861 வியூஸ்
    33 விருப்பங்கள்
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    CarWale டீம் மூலம்27 Oct 2023
    55 வியூஸ்
    9 விருப்பங்கள்

    கார்கள் இடம்பெற்றுள்ளன

    • ஹேட்ச்பேக்S
    • இப்போதுதான் தொடங்கப்பட்டது
    • வரவிருக்கும்
    மாருதி சுஸுகி ஸ்விஃப்ட்
    மாருதி ஸ்விஃப்ட்
    Rs. 5.99 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    மாருதி சுஸுகி பலேனோ
    மாருதி பலேனோ
    Rs. 6.61 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    ஹூண்டாய் கிராண்ட் i10 நியோஸ்
    ஹூண்டாய் கிராண்ட் i10 நியோஸ்
    Rs. 5.84 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    டாடா டியாகோ
    டாடா டியாகோ
    Rs. 5.60 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    டாடா அல்ட்ரோஸ்
    டாடா அல்ட்ரோஸ்
    Rs. 6.60 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    ஹூண்டாய் i20
    ஹூண்டாய் i20
    Rs. 6.99 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    டொயோட்டா க்ளான்ஸா
    டொயோட்டா க்ளான்ஸா
    Rs. 6.81 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    மாருதி சுஸுகி ஆல்டோ k10
    மாருதி ஆல்டோ k10
    Rs. 3.99 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    அனைத்து ஹேட்ச்பேக் கார்ஸையும் காண்க
    மெர்சிடிஸ்-பென்ஸ் AMG C 43
    மெர்சிடிஸ்-பென்ஸ் AMG C 43
    Rs. 98.00 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    இப்போதுதான் தொடங்கப்பட்டது
    2nd நவம
    மெர்சிடிஸ்-பென்ஸ் ஜிஎல்இ
    மெர்சிடிஸ்-பென்ஸ் ஜிஎல்இ
    Rs. 96.40 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    இப்போதுதான் தொடங்கப்பட்டது
    2nd நவம
    பி எம் டபிள்யூ X4 M40i
    பி எம் டபிள்யூ X4 M40i
    Rs. 96.20 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    இப்போதுதான் தொடங்கப்பட்டது
    26th அக்
    டாடா சஃபாரி
    டாடா சஃபாரி
    Rs. 16.19 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    டாடா ஹேரியர்
    டாடா ஹேரியர்
    Rs. 15.49 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    அஸ்டன் மார்டின் db12
    அஸ்டன் மார்டின் db12
    Rs. 4.59 கோடிமுதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    பி எம் டபிள்யூ ix1
    பி எம் டபிள்யூ ix1
    Rs. 66.90 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    ஹூண்டாய் i20 N லைன்
    ஹூண்டாய் i20 N லைன்
    Rs. 9.99 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    புதிதாக அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்ட அனைத்து கார்ஸையும் பார்க்கவும்
    டொயோட்டா அர்பன் க்ரூஸர் டைசர்
    டொயோட்டா அர்பன் க்ரூஸர் டைசர்

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 லட்சம்மதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    நவ 2023 (கணிப்பு)எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் வெளியீடு

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    லெக்சஸ் எல்‌எம்
    லெக்சஸ் எல்‌எம்

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 கோடிமதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    நவ 2023 (கணிப்பு)எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் வெளியீடு

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    மஹிந்திரா பொலேரோ நியோ ப்ளஸ்
    மஹிந்திரா பொலேரோ நியோ ப்ளஸ்

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 லட்சம்மதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    நவ 2023 (கணிப்பு)எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் வெளியீடு

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    டாடா பஞ்ச் இவி
    டாடா பஞ்ச் இவி

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 லட்சம்மதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    நவ 2023 (கணிப்பு)எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் வெளியீடு

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    ரெனோ New Duster
    ரெனோ New Duster

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 லட்சம்மதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    29th நவ 2023வெளியிடும் தேதி

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    லம்போர்கினி Revuelto
    லம்போர்கினி Revuelto

    Rs. 8.00 - 10.00 கோடிமதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    6th டிச 2023எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் வெளியீடு

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    கியா சோனெட் ஃபேஸ்லிஃப்ட்
    கியா சோனெட் ஃபேஸ்லிஃப்ட்

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 லட்சம்மதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    டிச 2023 (கணிப்பு)எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் வெளியீடு

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    ஃபோர்ஸ் மோட்டார்ஸ் பைவ்-டோர் கூர்கா
    ஃபோர்ஸ் மோட்டார்ஸ் பைவ்-டோர் கூர்கா

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 லட்சம்மதிப்பிடப்பட்ட விலை

    டிச 2023 (கணிப்பு)எதிர்பார்க்கப்படும் வெளியீடு

    வாட்ஸ்அப்பில் துவக்க விழிப்பூட்டலைப் பெறவும்

    வரவிருக்கும் அனைத்து கார்களையும் பார்க்கவும்
    AD
    • மாருதி சுஸுகி-கார்கள்
    • மற்ற பிராண்டுகள்
    மாருதி சுஸுகி ஃப்ரோன்க்ஸ்
    மாருதி ஃப்ரோன்க்ஸ்
    Rs. 7.47 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    மாருதி சுஸுகி பிரெஸ்ஸா
    மாருதி பிரெஸ்ஸா
    Rs. 8.29 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    மாருதி சுஸுகி ஸ்விஃப்ட்
    மாருதி ஸ்விஃப்ட்
    Rs. 5.99 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    அனைத்து மாருதி சுஸுகி-கார்கள்

    இந்தியாவில் மாருதி சுஸுகி செலிரியோ யின் விலை

    நகரம்ஆன்-ரோடு விலைகள்
    MumbaiRs. 6.27 லட்சம்
    BangaloreRs. 6.53 லட்சம்
    DelhiRs. 5.91 லட்சம்
    PuneRs. 6.27 லட்சம்
    HyderabadRs. 6.38 லட்சம்
    AhmedabadRs. 6.04 லட்சம்
    ChennaiRs. 6.18 லட்சம்
    KolkataRs. 6.26 லட்சம்
    ChandigarhRs. 5.94 லட்சம்

    பிரபலமான வீடியோஸ்

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    CarWale டீம் மூலம்05 Sep 2019
    6861 வியூஸ்
    33 விருப்பங்கள்
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Electric SUV Launch in 2025 - All You Need to Know about Suzuki eVX | CarWale
    CarWale டீம் மூலம்27 Oct 2023
    55 வியூஸ்
    9 விருப்பங்கள்
    Mail Image
    எங்கள் செய்திமடலுக்கு பதிவு செய்யவும்
    ஆட்டோமொபைல் பிரபஞ்சத்தின் அனைத்து சமீபத்திய புதுப்பிப்புகளையும் பெறுங்கள்