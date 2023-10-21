CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio achieves 7 lakh unit sales milestone

    Haji Chakralwale

    391 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio achieves 7 lakh unit sales milestone
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 5.36 lakh
    • Facelifted version launched in November 2021

    The Maruti Suzuki Celerio has achieved new recognition by crossing the 7 lakh unit sales milestone since its launch in 2014. The entry-level hatchback is in its second generation and currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine Shot

    The Celerio hatchback can be had in four variants, namely, LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Mechanically, it comes equipped with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. This motor is BS6 Phase 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque. Customers can also opt for the CNG version of the Celerio with a  manual gearbox.

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Left Front Three Quarter

    Looking back, the Celerio came as a replacement to the A-star and the Ritz. It made its debut with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and later also received an 800cc diesel motor which was discontinued during the brand’s transition to petrol-only cars in India. In 2021, the Indian automaker launched the second generation Celerio in the country.

